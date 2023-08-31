Braxton Garrett, bullpen carry Marlins to win over Nats

Miami starter Braxton Garrett held the Washington Nationals to one run and three hits over six innings and Jazz Chisholm Jr. ripped a three-run homer as the visiting Marlins won 6-1 on Thursday night.

Garrett made it through his stint while issuing one walk and striking out one batter. He avenged a loss to the Nationals from last week.

JT Chargois, Steven Okert and A.J. Puk each followed with a hitless, scoreless inning to complete the three-hitter boost Miami to just its fourth victory in 14 games.

Jake Burger also homered, while Josh Bell had three hits and Chisholm, Luis Arraez and Garrett Hampson each added two hits for the Marlins, who moved back to .500 after falling below that mark for the first time since late May.

Two of Washington's hits came from the two players — Jake Alu and Jacob Young — at the bottom of the batting order. Joan Adon (2-1) took the loss, giving up five runs and nine hits in five innings. He fanned three and walked one.

It was a tame beginning to a nine-game homestand for the Nationals, who failed to score a day earlier at Toronto. Washington lost for the fourth time in five games.

The Marlins racked up 13 hits, with eight players accounting for at least one.

Chisholm stretched Miami's lead to 5-0 in the fifth inning with his 14th home run, his second long ball in three games.

Burger added his 28th home run in the ninth with two outs, a solo shot that capped the scoring. He had gone 10 games without a homer nor an RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz salvaged the first inning for the Marlins with a two-out RBI double after the game's first two batters reached base on singles.

Miami nearly squandered a chance in the fourth but scored when Arraez grounded into a double play.

After the Chisholm blast, Washington cut its deficit to 5-1 on CJ Abrams' sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth.

The contest was the opener of a four-game series.

—Field Level Media