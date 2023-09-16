Brett Gabbert leads Miami (Ohio) past Cincinnati in OT

Brett Gabbert threw for three touchdowns, including the game-winning score in overtime, to lift Miami (Ohio) to a 31-24 victory over host Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Gabbert opened the extra period with a 17-yard rush before finding Joe Wilkins Jr. for an 8-yard score that ended up being the difference.

The Bearcats (2-1) had a first-and-goal at the RedHawks 2 on their ensuing possession, but an ineligible receiver downfield pushed them back to the 7. Cincinnati then worked its way to the 1, but on third down, it was flagged for another costly penalty, as a holding call sent the hosts back to the 11.

Quarterback Emory Jones got 9 of those yards back with a run up the middle, but his pass on fourth down was intercepted, giving the Bearcats their first loss of the season.

Gabbert completed 12 of 20 passes for 237 yards with an interception to go along with his three scores. He also added 132 rushing yards on nine carries.

Javon Tracy finished with three catches for 62 yards and a TD for Miami (2-1), which pulled off the win despite being outgained 538-415.

Jones had 265 yards with two interceptions on 18-of-34 passing while adding 101 yards and a score on the ground on 20 touches. Ryan Montgomery chipped in with 20 carries for 104 yards.

Cincinnati's Xzavier Henderson led all receivers with 12 catches for 140 yards.

Kevin Davis' 1-yard plunge into the end zone gave the RedHawks a 21-16 lead with 3:01 left in the third quarter. Jones then capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive with his rushing TD, from 17 yards out, before completing a pass to Chamon Metayer for the two-point conversion.

Miami's Graham Nicholson forced overtime by making a 20-yard field goal with 5:10 remaining in regulation.

The RedHawks opened the game with a bang, as Gabbert connected with Gage Larvadain for a 79-yard scoring strike on the first offensive play of the contest.

Corey Kiner leveled the score with a 4-yard rushing TD with 11:47 left in the first quarter.

The Bearcats got a pair of first-half field goals from Carter Brown, but Gabbert's 17-yard TD pass to Tracy is what allowed Miami to take a 14-13 lead into the break.

—Field Level Media