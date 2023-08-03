Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Brewers activate 3B Brian Anderson (back strain) from injured list

By
Field Level Media
Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Brian Anderson (9) catches the ground ball from Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger (24) during the second inning on Wednesday July 5, 2023 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis.
Image: Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Milwaukee Brewers activated third baseman Brian Anderson, who strained his lower back while taking ground balls on July 14, from the 10-day injured list on Thursday

Anderson, 30, had completed a two-game rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Nashville, going 2-for-8 with two walks. He was on the bench for the team's series opener at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, as Andruw Monasterio started at third base

"Look, we've become very different on the infield quickly here," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "The thing with getting Brian back is that Andruw (Monasterio) is going to play quite a bit here, still, because he's played really well. He's swung the bat really, really well. We need that. But I think we're getting a player back (in Anderson) who's very good defensively, and if we need versatility from him, we've got it. And there will be some (starts) at third base as well.

Anderson is batting .229 in 292 at-bats over 85 games this season. He has nine home runs and 38 RBIs along with 35 walks and 99 strikeouts

For his seven-year career, Anderson is hitting .252 with 66 homers and 271 RBIs for the Miami Marlins (2017-22) and this season with Milwaukee

In other moves Thursday, the Brewers added left-hander Andrew Chafin, who was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks before the trade deadline, and optioned right-hander Trevor Megill and infielder Abraham Toro to Nashville

Chafin, 33, is 2-3 with a 4.19 ERA, 18 walks and 49 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings over 43 relief appearances. He has eight saves

Megill, 29, is 1-0 with a 5.09 ERA in 17 2/3 innings over 16 relief appearances. Toro, 26, hit .444 (8-for-18) with two homers and nine RBIs in eight games

