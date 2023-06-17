The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated left-hander Wade Miley from the 15-day injured list and outfielder Jesse Winker from the 10-day IL on Saturday

Miley had been sidelined with left lat strain sustained in a May 16 game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 36-year-old veteran is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA through eight starts this season. Miley is 102-96 with a 4.12 ERA in 300 career appearances (293 starts) with eight teams over 13 seasons.

Winker, 29, was placed on the injured list on May 30 with a cervical strain.

He is batting .204 with no home runs and just three extra-base hits in 108 at-bats over 39 games this season. In seven major league seasons, Winker is a career .267 hitter with 80 home runs and 256 RBIs over 588 games with the Cincinnati Reds (2017-21), Seattle Mariners (2022) and Brewers

Also on Saturday, the Brewers optioned right-hander Tyson Miller to Triple-A Nashville and designated first baseman Jon Singleton for assignment

