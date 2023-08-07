Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Brewers activate, send down LHP Bennett Sousa

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 8, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Bennett Sousa (57) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field.
May 8, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Bennett Sousa (57) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field.
Image: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers made several roster moves on Monday, including activating left-hander Bennett Sousa from the 60-day injured list and reassigning him to Triple-A Nashville

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

Sousa, 28, had appeared in only two games for a total of 2 2/3 innings for the Brewers because of left shoulder nerve irritation. He allowed four runs and two walks with two strikeouts, posting a 13.50 ERA

Advertisement

Milwaukee had purchased Sousa on April 9 from the Cincinnati Reds, who had picked him off waivers from the Chicago White Sox in February

The Brewers also traded outfielder Tyler Naquin, 32, to the White Sox for cash. Naquin has played in 557 MLB games since 2016 for Cleveland, Cincinnati and the New York Mets but none this season

Advertisement
Advertisement

Milwaukee also transferred left-hander Justin Wilson from the 15- to the 60-day injured list because of a left lat strain

Wilson, 35, had recovered from Tommy John surgery and was expected to return to action on July 28 against the host Atlanta Braves. But he sustained the lat injury on his final warmup pitch before entering the game

The team described the severity of the injury as "significant" and Wilson, who has 11 years of major league experience, is not expected to play before 2024

--Field Level Medi