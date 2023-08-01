Brewers beat Nationals to end four-game slide

Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer both drove in two runs from the bottom of the batting order and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating the host Washington Nationals 6-4 on Tuesday night

Turang's two-run single in the fourth inning tied the game and Wiemer, the next batter, followed with another two-run single

Andruw Monasterio and William Contreras also had RBI hits for Milwaukee

Milwaukee starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (7-8) went six innings, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out seven for just his second victory in more than two months. Devin Willams recorded save No. 27 by working a perfect ninth as the Brewers' third reliever

Josiah Gray (7-9) took the loss, lasting 3 2/3 innings and giving up five runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts

The Nationals, who've lost four of their last six games, held a 3-1 lead after CJ Abrams' two-run single in the second inning. That came two batters after Jake Alu knocked in a run with a single

Both teams scored in the seventh. The Brewers went up 6-3 on Contreras' double. The Nationals responded, scoring on Alex Call's RBI groundout after Corey Dickerson's triple

Wiemer has driven in six runs across the last four games with at least one RBI in each game. Turang, who went 2-for-4 as the only Brewer with more than one hit, didn't have a multi-RBI game in all of July

Willy Adames, who doubled, and Turang each scored two runs for the Brewers

Abrams and Dominic Smith both went 2-for-4 for the Nationals, who drew just two walks and struck out 10 times

Four Washington relievers combined to limit the Brewers to two hits in the final 5 1/3 innings. Both hits were allowed by Amos Willingham

The teams combined to leave only seven runners on base

