Joey Wiemer homered and Blake Perkins drove in two runs as the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series

Julio Teheran (2-2) allowed two runs on one hit over six innings for Milwaukee. The Pirates loaded the bases in the ninth before Devin Williams struck out Jason Delay for his 11th save in 12 opportunities

Carlos Santana hit a solo homer and Ke'Bryan Hayes had two RBIs for Pittsburgh, which dropped its fourth straight and was held to four hits. The loss enabled Milwaukee to move a half-game ahead of the Pirates in the National League Central

Milwaukee capitalized on Pirates starter Rich Hill's control issues for three runs in the first inning. Hill walked four batters in the inning, including a bases-loaded pass to Brian Anderson. Perkins followed with a two-run single to center

Pittsburgh responded in the second inning with Santana's leadoff homer. The 386-foot blast was his sixth of the season.

The Brewers moved ahead 4-1 in the fourth inning when William Contreras' ground-rule double scored Perkins from second base

Hill (6-6) gave up four runs (three earned) in five innings, allowing three hits with six walks. He struck out five.

Pittsburgh manufactured a run in the sixth against Teheran when Ji Hwan Bae drew a leadoff walk, stole second base, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Tucupita Marcano's sacrifice fly.

Teheran walked one and struck out four in his fifth start with the Brewers. The veteran right-hander has posted a 1.78 ERA in his first five outings covering 30 1/3 innings

Carmen Mlodzinski relieved Hill in the bottom of the sixth for his major league debut and allowed Wiemer's one-out solo homer to right-center field. Wiemer's ninth home of the season put the Brewers ahead 5-2

After the Pirates loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh inning, Hayes cut into the deficit on a two-run single with one out off Elvis Peguero

Pittsburgh threatened in the ninth against Williams with runners at second and third and one out. After Hayes struck out, Bae walked to load the bases before Williams fanned Delay on three pitches to end the game.

--Field Level Media