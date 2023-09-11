Brewers' Brandon Woodruff stymies Marlins for first shutout

Brandon Woodruff tossed a six-hit shutout and Willy Adames drove in four runs as the Milwaukee Brewers pounded out an 12-0 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Woodruff (5-1), who spent four months on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation before being activated on Aug. 6, struck out seven and walked one for his first career shutout. His only other complete game was a seven-inning, 4-2 loss against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2020.

Jon Berti and Garrett Hampson singled for Miami in the ninth, but Woodruff got Jesus Sanchez on a game-ending pop foul to third.

Milwaukee (80-63) entered the night with a three-game lead in the National League Central over the Chicago Cubs (77-67), who played at Colorado later.

Adames' bases-loaded triple triggered a five-run sixth that put Milwaukee in front 11-0. He also doubled twice to pace the Brewers' 17-hit attack.

Jesus Luzardo (9-9), who had allowed just two runs over 18 innings in his previous three starts, was tagged for six runs on 10 hits in five innings. He walked four and struck out five.

Mark Canha staked the Brewers to a 1-0 lead, opening the first with his 10th homer, sending a 2-2 pitch 374 feet to left.

Milwaukee scored three times in the third inning to go in front 4-0. William Contreras walked with one out and advanced to third on Carlos Santana's single off the glove of diving third baseman Jake Burger.

Adames then lined an RBI double of the wall in left to make it 2-0. Veteran Josh Donaldson, making his Brewers debut, followed with an RBI single to center. Donaldson, who signed with Milwaukee on Aug. 31 after being released by the Yankees, was activated by the Brewers earlier on Monday.

Tyrone Taylor added an RBI single in the third, but Milwaukee left the bases loaded.

The Brewers made it 6-0 in the fifth on doubles by Adames and Taylor plus Sal Frelick's RBI single.

In the sixth, after Adames' three-run triple, Andruw Monasterio hit an RBI single and another run scored on an error.

Joey Wiemer added an RBI double in the eighth.

The Marlins (74-70) threatened in the top of the first with consecutive two-out singles, but Woodruff recovered to strike out Bryan De La Cruz. Miami has alternated wins and losses for six games.

—Field Level Media