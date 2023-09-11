Brewers bring up veteran 3B Josh Donaldson

The National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers selected the contract of veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson on Monday.

Donaldson, the 2015 American League Most Valuable Player and a three-time All-Star, had most recently been with Triple-A Nashville since the organization signed him as a free agent on Aug. 31.

Advertisement

In corresponding moves, infielder Owen Miller was optioned to Nashville and right-hander J.C. Mejia (right shoulder inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.

The New York Yankees had released Donaldson, 37, on Aug. 29 after he batted just .142 in 33 games this year, logging 10 home runs but just four singles and one double in his second season with the Yankees. He had missed much of the season due to a right calf strain.

Advertisement Advertisement

Donaldson is a career .262 hitter with 276 homers and 805 RBIs in 1,366 games over 13 seasons with six teams: the Oakland Athletics (2010-14), Toronto Blue Jays (2015-18), now-Cleveland Guardians (2018), Atlanta Braves (2019), Minnesota Twins (2020-21) and the Yankees (2022-23).

He batted .177 with two home runs and three RBIs in 22 plate appearances in five games at Triple-A.

Advertisement

Donaldson is eligible to join the Brewers' postseason roster because he signed before the calendar turned to September.

Miller, 26, is batting .261 with five home runs and 27 RBIs in 291 at-bats over 90 games.

Advertisement

Mejia, 27, is 1-0 with a 5.56 ERA, three walks and 13 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings over nine relief appearances in his limited availability.

—Field Level Media