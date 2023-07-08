Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Brewers call up one of top prospects, RHP Abner Uribe

Field Level Media
Feb 22, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (73) poses for photo day at American Family Fields.
Image: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers called up one of their top prospects in hard-throwing Abner Uribe from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday

The right-handed pitcher, who regularly tops 100 mph with his fastball, would be available to make his major league debut out of the bullpen against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Tyson Miller was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Uribe, 23, has a 1-0 record with a cumulative 1.96 ERA and seven saves over 23 innings in Double- and Triple-A ball this year. He boasts 41 strikeouts against 16 walks for Nashville and Double-A Biloxi in 2023.

Overall, he has five years of minor league experience (7-2, 3.89 ERA and 12 saves over 88 innings).

Miller, 27, has a 5.79 ERA over seven games this season with seven strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media