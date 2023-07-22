Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Brewers call up top OF prospect Sal Frelick

Field Level Media
Feb 25, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers added top outfield prospect Sal Frelick to the major league roster for the first time Saturday, while outfielder Raimel Tapia was designated for assignment

Frelick, 23, was the club's first-round draft pick (No. 15 overall) out of Boston College in 2021. He was batting .247 with a .675 OPS and two home runs with 18 RBIs in 40 games for Triple-A Nashville this season.

With Milwaukee outfielder Garrett Mitchell out with a shoulder injury, the Brewers have struggled to find run production from their outfield by anybody outside of Christian Yelich

Tapia, 29, was one of those who struggled to give the Brewers offense since he was signed as a free agent June 14. He was batting .173 with two home runs and three RBIs in 20 games this season

Over eight major league seasons, Tapia is a .273 hitter with 29 home runs, 201 RBIs and 61 stolen bases over 626 games for the Colorado Rockies (2016-21), Toronto Blue Jays (2022), Boston Red Sox (2023) and Brewers

--Field Level Media