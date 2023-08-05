Brewers catch Pirates in 9th, beat them in 10th

Rookie Blake Perkins ripped an RBI single in the 10th inning on Saturday to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 3-2 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates

Milwaukee tied it in the ninth, and Victor Caratini opened the 10th as the automatic runner on second. Pirates left-hander Angel Perdomo (2-2) struck out pinch hitter Brian Anderson and intentionally walked Mark Canha. Christian Yelich's groundout moved the runners up. William Contreras was also intentionally walked to load the bases ahead of Perkins' hit to right

Advertisement

Sal Frelick's RBI single tied the game in the ninth, and Yelich's grounder scored a run in the fifth. The Brewers have won three of their last five games

Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes gave up two runs and two hits in six innings. He struck out five and matched a season high with four walks

Advertisement Advertisement

Devin Williams (6-3) pitched a 1-2-3 top of the 10th with two strikeouts to pick up the win

Jason Delay hit a two-run double for the Pirates, who have lost three of four

Starter Bailey Falter made his Pirates debut after being acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies and pitched four-plus innings, allowing one run and six hits, with two strikeouts and one walk

Advertisement

Burnes took a no-hitter into the fifth. Pittsburgh's only runner to that point being Alika Williams, who walked with one out in the third

With two outs in the fifth, Liover Peguero got the Pirates' first hit, a single to center. After Alika Williams walked, Delay, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup, doubled to the gap in left-center to drive in both runners for a 2-0 lead

Advertisement

In the bottom of the fifth, Caratini led off with a single to center and went to second on Brice Turang's single to right. That chased Falter for Andre Jackson, who also was making his Pirates debut

Both runners moved up on a wild pitch, and Caratini scored on Yelich's groundout to cut it to 2-1

Advertisement

In the ninth against David Bednar, who had converted 18 straight save opportunities, Carlos Santana singled to right, with Perkins pinch-running. Perkins went to second on Willy Adames' flyout to right and to third on a wild pitch. Frelick drove Perkins home with his single

--Field Level Medi