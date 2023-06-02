Andruw Monasterio made a key diving stop of a sharp grounder in extra innings and Milwaukee pitching held Cincinnati batters to three hits over 11 innings as the visiting Brewers edged the Reds 5-4 on Friday before a record crowd

The Brewers loaded the bases in the 10th with two outs, but reliever Fernando Cruz (1-1) worked out of the jam. Milwaukee loaded the bases again in the 11th against Cruz, with the Brewers scoring twice on fielder's choice groundouts by Victor Caratini and Brice Turang

Elvis Peguero (1-0) worked out of a second-and-third jam in the 10th to earn the win while Bryse Wilson allowed a two-out RBI double to Curt Casali but finished the game for his third save in four chances.

Casali's double would have likely tied the game in the 11th, but Monasterio, who moved from shortstop to second base in extra innings, had one batter earlier dove and fielded Stuart Fairchild's grounder for the second out.

The Reds missed a chance to close within two games of first place in the National League Central before a crowd of 44,073, the largest regular-season attendance in the 20-year history of Great American Ball Park (capacity 43,891)

The Brewers took a 2-0 lead in the second when University of Cincinnati product Joey Wiemer homered in his first at-bat back in Cincinnati. The outfielder drove a Brandon Williamson pitch an estimated 432 feet off the facade of the second deck in left field for his sixth homer of the season

After scoring once in the second, Cincinnati took a 3-2 lead in the third when Jonathan India hit an opposite-field, two-run homer to the seats in right, his sixth of the season.

Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes settled down to complete six innings, allowing three runs on just two hits, striking out seven but walking four to match a season high. Burnes was frustrated with home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn on several occasions.

Burnes slammed the ball to the turf after sliding to make a catch to end the sixth. Burnes then yelled at Reyburn before heading to the dugout. Burnes continued talking from the dugout in the bottom of the sixth before eventually being ejected for the first time in his career.

The Brewers sustained another injury Friday when first baseman Darin Ruf ran into the tarp in front of the stands on the first-base line chasing a foul ball in the third inning. He left the game with a gash below his right knee

--Field Level Media