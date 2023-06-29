Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Brewers demote INF Luis Urias to Triple-A

By
Field Level Media
Jun 5, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Urias (2) throws to first in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park.
Image: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers sent down struggling infielder Luis Urias to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday

Urias, 26, is batting just .145 in 20 games since coming off the 60-day injured list. Urias missed 58 games with a hamstring strain, suffered on Opening Day.

In a corresponding move, the Brewers recalled infielder Brice Turang from Nashville hours before their game against the New York Mets

Urias has just one home run after slugging 39 the past two seasons. He's a career .235 batter with 46 homers and 167 RBIs in 413 career games (367 starts) with the San Diego Padres (2018-19) and Brewers

He has split time between second base and third base this season. He's also played 141 career games at shortstop.

Turang, 23, made his major league debut this season and is batting .205 with three home runs in 57 games (43 starts).

--Field Level Media