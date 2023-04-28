Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
MLB

Brewers edge Angels on Rowdy Tellez's game-winning hit

By
Field Level Media
Apr 28, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs towards first base during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Image: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 2-1 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in the opener of their three-game series

William Contreras and Mike Brosseau opened the eighth with singles off Aaron Loup (0-2). Contreras advanced to third when Brian Anderson reached on a fielder's choice, with pinch-runner Blake Perkins forced at second. Luke Voit was called out on strikes, but Tellez punched a single to right.

The Angels failed to score in the two of the eighth despite having runners on the corners with one out. Turner Ward reached on an error to open in the inning and moved to third on Shohei Ohtani's one-out single, but Peter Strzelecki (2-0) got Anthony Rendon on fly to shallow center and Hunter Renfroe on a bouncer to third

Devin Williams finished with a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

The Angels tied it 1-1 in the fourth when Anthony Rendon singled with one out and Brandon Drury and Gio Urshela had consecutive two-out singles. Center fielder Joey Wiemer prevented further damage with a running, over-the-shoulder grab of Chad Wallach's drive to the warning track to end the inning

Willy Adames staked the Brewers to a 1-0 lead in the first with a one-out homer, his fifth of the season, sending a 1-0 fast ball pitch 406 feet to left

Milwaukee had two singles and a walk in the second, but Tyler Anderson escaped the bases-loaded jam by striking out Adames on a full count.

Each starting pitcher had a solid outing.

Anderson allowed one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking three. He threw 109 pitches. Wade Miley gave up one run on seven hits over six innings, striking out two with no walks for Milwaukee.

--Field Level Media