William Contreras hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs Sunday afternoon to help the Milwaukee Brewers past the visiting San Francisco Giants, 7-5, salvaging one game of the four-game series

Owen Miller had two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs and Brian Anderson also had two RBIs for Milwaukee, which had been outscored 23-2 in the first three games of the series.

Brewers starter Colin Rea (2-3) allowed four runs and five hits in 6-plus innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter

Mike Yastrzemski and Blake Sabol homered for the Giants, who had won six of seven and 10 of 12

Giants starter Alex Cobb (4-2) allowed a season-high seven runs and seven hits in four innings. He struck out five and walked four as his ERA rose from 2.17, fourth-best in the MLB entering the day, to 3.05

Milwaukee scored all its runs in the first two innings.

Christian Yelich led off the first with a walk and Miller followed with a broken-bat single to center, Contreras then poked a single through the right side to drive in Yelich for a 1-0 lead.

Anderson followed with an opposite-field double into the right-field corner to plate two more Milwaukee runs and make it 3-0.

Joey Wiemer hit a line drive single off the glove of San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford with one out in the second. After Yelich walked, the Brewers executed a double steal, and then Miller drove in both runners with a single to right-center field for a 5-0 lead

Contreras then stepped up and blasted his two-run homer to left to make it 7-0.

Yastrzemski went deep for the Giants with two outs in the third to cut the lead to 7-1, but Rea settled in and retired 10 in a row before giving up back-to-back singles to start the seventh. Sabol then blasted a three-run homer to right, making the score 7-4 and ending Rea's day

Joel Payamps entered and gave up a one-out double to Crawford, who moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 7-5.

Devin Williams recorded the final four outs for his eighth save of the season.

--Field Level Media