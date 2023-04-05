Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Brewers LHP Aaron Ashby (shoulder) to undergo surgery

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Oct 1, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field.
Oct 1, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field.
Image: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby will undergo arthroscopic shoulder surgery on Friday and is expected to miss a large chunk of the season

Watch
Is LSU's Angel Reese a bigger star than Iowa's Caitlyn Clark? | Agree to Disagree
Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer on creating NFL Sunday Ticket
9 hours ago
Dave Portnoy, Keith Olbermann, and half of Twitter expose their whiteness after Angel Reese's taunt | Andy Reacts
Monday 5:44PM

Ashby, who turns 25 next month, didn't throw during spring training and received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He told reporters he had a labral tear in his throwing shoulder.

Advertisement

Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters on Wednesday that a timetable for Ashby's return will be discussed over the weekend

"That puts him out for a significant time," Counsell said. "You won't see him until late in the season, at best."

Top Image
Tout Image
50% off + 20% off Coupon
Solar Lights for Outside (2-Pack)

Solar Lights for Outside (2-Pack)

Remote Control & 3 Lighting Modes
This two-pack features outdoor lights built with three adjustable heads each to provide wide-angle lighting of up to 270°.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Milwaukee was hoping Ashby would emerge as a capable starter this season. Last July, the club signed him to a five-year, $20.5 million extension with club options for 2028 and 2029.

Ashby received that deal despite being just 5-12 with a 4.47 ERA in 40 appearances (23 starts) over the past two seasons. He was 2-10 with a 4.44 ERA in 27 games (19 starts) last season when he served up 15 homers in 107 1/3 innings.

Advertisement

Ashby is the nephew of former big league hurler Andy Ashby, a two-time All-Star with the San Diego Padres during a 14-year career.

--Field Level Media