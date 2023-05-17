The Milwaukee Brewers placed left-hander Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left lat strain suffered the night before

In a corresponding move, the Brewers recalled right-hander Jake Cousins from Triple-A Nashville

Miley exited his start against the host St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning on Tuesday after just 22 pitches. In 1 2/3 innings, Miley yielded a run on one hit and one walk.

The 36-year-old veteran is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA through eight starts this season. Miley is 102-96 with a 4.12 ERA in 300 career appearances (293 starts) with eight teams over 13 seasons.

Cousins, 28, sports a 1.93 ERA without a decision in three relief appearances for the Brewers this season

--Field Level Media