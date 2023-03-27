Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Brewers lock in 1B Luke Voit, DFA INF Keston Hiura

Field Level Media
Mar 12, 2023; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luke Voit (45) trots around the bases after a home run in the second inning during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park.
Image: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Two days after first baseman Luke Voit opted out of his minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, the club signed him to a one-year major league contract with an option for 2024.

The move comes as manager Craig Counsell told reporters Monday that infielder Keston Hiura was designated for assignment.

Voit, 32, hit 22 home runs with 69 RBIs last season for the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals. He is a career .254 hitter with 95 home runs and 272 RBIs over six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, Padres and Nationals.

Hiura, 26, hit 19 home runs with a .938 OPS in 84 games as a rookie in 2019 but has struggled to match that production over the last three seasons. His roster fate was sealed this spring when the former first-round draft pick batted .156 in 12 Cactus League games. Milwaukee general manager Matt Arnold said Friday that Hiura would not make the Opening Day roster.

In 284 career games over four seasons, Hiura is a .238 hitter with a .771 OPS and 50 home runs with 132 RBIs.

--Field Level Media