Brewers look to rebound from meltdown vs. Rockies

The Milwaukee Brewers will turn to right-hander Adrian Houser for the rubber game of their three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon

Coming off one of his best starts of the season, Houser (4-3, 4.19 ERA) will be opposed by right-hander Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.82)

Advertisement

Colorado evened the series at a game apiece with a 7-3 win in 10 innings Tuesday night, capitalizing on three consecutive bases-loaded walks in the extra frame. Nolan Jones had a pair of solo homers for the Rockies and capped the four-run 10th with a sacrifice fly

Colorado, which struck out 16 times with no walks in a 12-1 loss in the series opener, drew eight walks Tuesday night with seven strikeouts

Advertisement Advertisement

"We just didn't throw strikes that inning," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "Anytime it's that kind of dramatic, it's going to cost you. And, it certainly cost us.

Despite the loss, Milwaukee enters Wednesday 1 1/2 games ahead of Cincinnati and Chicago in the National League Central. After wrapping up the seven-game homestand vs. Colorado on Wednesday, the Brewers head out on a nine-game trip against the White Sox, Dodgers and Rangers

Advertisement

Milwaukee lost for just the second time in 10 games this season when being tied after eight innings

"It's a loss -- they all hurt, for sure," Counsell said. "When you have chances in the eighth and ninth with those guys, you're hopeful you can put a run across the board. We just couldn't do it tonight.

Advertisement

The loss dropped the Brewers to 1-4 this season against the Rockies, including a three-game sweep in Colorado in early May

William Contreras had a solo homer for the Brewers, giving him at least one extra-base hit in nine of his last 12 games. Contreras is batting .346 (45-for-130) with four homers, 14 doubles and 25 RBIs in 31 games since July 1

Advertisement

Houser picked up the win in his most recent start, allowing one run on four hits in six innings in a 14-1 victory over Pittsburgh last Thursday. Houser is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in four career starts against the Rockies

Flexen will be making his third start for the Rockies since being acquired off waivers from the Mets on July 13. In his last start, he got his first win with Colorado, giving up three runs on 10 hits over five innings in a 9-4 win over the Cardinals last Friday

Advertisement

Flexen began the season with Seattle, going 0-4 with a 7.71 ERA, before being traded to the Mets, who designated him for assignment the same day. He is 0-2 with an 8.68 ERA in three career appearances, including one start, vs. the Brewers

Jones is batting .357 (10-for-28) with two doubles, two homers, six RBIs, five walks and four runs scored over his last eight games. He hit .193 with 24 strikeouts in 57 at-bats in July

Advertisement

"I had a really bad month last month -- everybody knows that," Jones said. "I think it did kind of compile on me a little bit. I just kind of tried to reset and take it day by day.

--Field Level Medi