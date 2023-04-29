Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Brewers manufacture victory over Angels

Field Level Media
Apr 29, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Owen Miller (6) hits a double against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at American Family Field.
Image: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Corbin Burnes settled in after an early jam to pitch six effective innings and the Milwaukee Brewers capitalized on walks and an error for a 7-5 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Saturday

The Brewers, who were outhit 11-5, tallied three unearned runs and also scored two runs on bases-loaded walks to build a 7-1 lead

Mike Trout hit a pair of two-run homers to pull the Angels within 7-5. He homered in the eighth off Elvis Peguero and hit his seventh in the ninth off Bryse Wilson. Trout also had a sacrifice fly for five RBIs

Burnes (3-1) allowed one run on five hits, striking out five and walking one. Devin Williams got the final out for his fifth save.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell was ejected in the sixth after arguing a clock violation strike assessed against Willy Adames, and Adames was tossed after being called out on strikes to end the inning

Reid Detmers struck out five of the first six hitters before the Brewers broke through for three runs in the third. Victor Caratini walked and Owen Miller doubled. Caratini scored on Joey Wiemer's groundout

Miller advanced on a groundout and scored on Adames' single that popped out of Trout's glove on a diving attempt in center. Adames advanced on a passed ball and William Contreras drove in the unearned run with a double to left-center.

The Angels made it a 3-1 deficit in the fifth on singles by Gio Urshela and Chad Wallach and Trout's sacrifice fly

Milwaukee answered with four runs in the bottom half. The Brewers loaded the bases with no outs on a walk, Wiemer's single and an error. Contreras drew a one-out walk to make it 4-1, chasing Detmers

Pinch hitter Jesse Winker greeted reliever Andrew Wantz with a two-run single. Caratini drew another bases-loaded walk with two outs for a 7-1 lead.

Detmers (0-2) allowed seven runs, four earned, on four hits with three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Burnes worked out of a first-inning jam after the first two hitters singled. Shohei Ohtani bounced into a double play and, after Anthony Rendon walked, Burnes retired Hunter Renfro on a foul pop behind the plate.

--Field Level Media