Brewers need extras again, top White Sox in 10 innings

Mark Canha delivered a go-ahead, pinch-hit double in the 10th inning and the bullpen contributed 4 1/3 innings of one-run relief to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-6 win over the host Chicago White Sox on Friday

William Contreras, Carlos Santana and Victor Caratini had two hits apiece for the Brewers, who maintained a 2 1/2-game lead on the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds atop the National League Central

Advertisement

Contreras and Willy Adames each drove in two runs for Milwaukee, which overcame a 5-2 deficit. The Brewers have played extra innings in four of the past six games, including three straight

Devin Williams (7-3) struck out the side in the ninth to earn the win. Abner Uribe worked a perfect 10th for his first career save

Advertisement Advertisement

Eloy Jimenez smacked a two-run home run among his three hits for Chicago, while Yoan Moncada and Andrew Vaughn had two hits apiece

Jimmy Lambert fell to 2-2 with the loss, allowing one run and one hit in two innings

Advertisement

Chicago soured Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes' streak of seven straight starts of at least six innings with four hits or fewer and two runs or fewer

An uneven first inning presented Burnes with an uphill climb. He needed 26 pitches to complete a frame in which he allowed an RBI single to Moncada and Grandal's run-scoring sacrifice fly. That made it 2-1 Chicago after Contreras scored Christian Yelich in the top of the first

Advertisement

Caratini hit a solo home run against Michael Kopech in the second to tie the game 2-2

Adames' two-run single in the fifth trimmed a three-run Brewers deficit to 5-4. Then the Brewers took a 6-5 lead in the sixth, scoring twice when reliever Aaron Bummer made a barehanded, backhand toss over the head of catcher Yasmani Grandal with the bases loaded

Advertisement

Chicago tied the game on Vaughn's RBI groundout in the seventh

Kopech scattered four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings with five walks and four strikeouts

Advertisement

Burnes allowed five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking three and striking out five

Luis Robert, who sprained the pinky finger in his right hand Wednesday, was out of the lineup for the White Sox but pinch-ran in the bottom of the 10th

Advertisement

--Field Level Medi