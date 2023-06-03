The Milwaukee Brewers placed first baseman Darin Ruf and outfielder Tyrone Taylor on the 10-day injured list Saturday

Ruf is sidelined with a right knee laceration and Taylor is dealing with a right elbow sprain.

Milwaukee called up outfielder Blake Perkins and first baseman Jon Singleton from Triple-A Nashville.

Ruf, 36, is batting .192 in 11 games since signing with the Brewers on May 15. He was pulled from Friday's 5-4 win against Cincinnati after running into the tarp while chasing a foul ball

Taylor, 29, is hitting .160 with one homer and four RBIs in 27 games this season.

Perkins, 26, made his MLB debut on April 19 and went 1-for-12 at the plate with five strikeouts in 10 games.

Singleton, 31, last appeared in the majors with Houston in 2015. He is hitting .258 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 49 games at Nashville this season.

--Field Level Media