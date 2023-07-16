Brewers place 3B/OF Brian Anderson (back) on injured list

The Milwaukee Brewers placed third baseman/outfielder Brian Anderson on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a low back strain

The designation is retroactive to Thursday for Anderson, 30, who is batting .229 with nine homers and 38 RBIs in 85 games this season.

Advertisement

The Brewers recalled infielder Jahmai Jones from Triple-A Nashville to replace Anderson on the 26-man roster ahead of Sunday's game at Cincinnati

Jones, 25, appeared in four games for Milwaukee earlier this month and went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jones signed with the Brewers on July 3, two days after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers

--Field Level Media