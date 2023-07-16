Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Brewers place 3B/OF Brian Anderson (back) on injured list

By
Field Level Media
Milwaukee Brewers third basemen Brian Anderson (9) catches the ground ball from Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger (24) during the second inning on Wednesday July 5, 2023 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis.
Image: Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Milwaukee Brewers placed third baseman/outfielder Brian Anderson on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a low back strain

The designation is retroactive to Thursday for Anderson, 30, who is batting .229 with nine homers and 38 RBIs in 85 games this season.

The Brewers recalled infielder Jahmai Jones from Triple-A Nashville to replace Anderson on the 26-man roster ahead of Sunday's game at Cincinnati

Jones, 25, appeared in four games for Milwaukee earlier this month and went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Jones signed with the Brewers on July 3, two days after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers

--Field Level Media