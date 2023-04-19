Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Brewers place CF Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) on IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 5, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) celebrates after hitting a walkout home run in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at American Family Field.
Apr 5, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) celebrates after hitting a walkout home run in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at American Family Field.
Image: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers placed center fielder Garrett Mitchell on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left shoulder subluxation

Watch
Does Jalen Hurts' contract help or hurt Lamar Jackson? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Domantas Sabonis at fault for the Draymond stomp? | Agree to Disagree
4 hours ago
Echo Kellum's mixed feelings on Chicago Bears owners & new stadium
Yesterday

Mitchell was injured Tuesday night after a head-first evasive slide into second base in the 10th inning. He remained in the game but was removed in the bottom of the 10th after a throw to home plate.

Advertisement

Brewers manager Craig Counsell originally called it a right shoulder injury

In a corresponding move, the Brewers recalled outfielder Blake Perkins from Triple-A Nashville. Joey Wiemer drew the start in center for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
42% Off
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Listen up
These are some of the best earbuds Samsung users can get and feature active noise cancelling, incredible sound quality, and a long-lasting fast-charging battery.

Advertisement

Mitchell had come back to earth after going 4-for-10 with three home runs -- including a walkoff -- against the New York Mets in the Brewers' second series of the season. He hasn't homered since and is batting .259 with six RBIs

Perkins, 26, is batting .292 with a homer and three RBIs in 13 games at Triple-A Nashville. He has yet to make an appearance in a major league game.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media