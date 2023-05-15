The Milwaukee Brewers placed first baseman Luke Voit on the injured list with a strained neck and signed free agent first baseman Darin Ruf to take his place on the active roster

In order to get Ruf on the 40-man roster, right-hander Brandon Woodruff was moved to the 60-day injured list as he recovers from a shoulder injury. Milwaukee also optioned right-hander Colin Rea to Triple-A Nashville and recalled right-hander Trevor Megill.

Advertisement

Voit, 32, was batting .221 and did not have a home run in 22 games for the Brewers this season. In seven seasons with five different clubs, Voit is a career .253 hitter with 95 home runs and 276 RBIs in 508 games

Ruf, 36, batted .261 in nine games during his return to the San Francisco Giants this season after he was traded to the New York Mets in 2022. In nine seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Giants and Mets he is a career .240 hitter with 67 home runs and 205 RBIs.

Rea, 32, was 0-3 with a 5.52 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) with the Brewers earlier this season. In five career seasons with the San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs and Brewers, Rea is 8-11 with a 5.00 ERA in 43 appearances (33 starts)

Megill, 29, was traded from the Minnesota Twins to the Brewers on April 30. In 67 career relief appearances for the Cubs and Twins over the previous two seasons, he is 5-5 with a 6.03 ERA

Advertisement

--Field Level Media