Brewers place OF Blake Perkins (oblique) on 10-day IL

The Milwaukee Brewers on Friday placed rookie outfielder Blake Perkins on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, because of a left oblique strain

In a corresponding move, the Brewers recalled infielder Abraham Toro from Triple-A Nashville

Perkins, 26, is batting .212 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in 118 at-bats over 56 games. Perkins has difficulty getting playing time with rookie outfielder Sal Frelick's performance since his debut on July 22 (.260, three homers, 15 RBIs in 50 at-bats over 18 games)

Toro, 26, is in his third call-up to the big-league club. He is 4-for-18 (.444) with two homers and nine RBIs in eight games

In five seasons with the Houston Astros (2019-21), Seattle Mariners (2021-22) and Brewers, Toro has batted .211 with 28 homers and 108 RBIs in 842 at-bats over 270 games

