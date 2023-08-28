Brewers place RHP Adrian Houser (elbow) on IL

The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-hander Adrian Houser on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow injury and recalled right-hander J.B. Bukauskas from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Houser, 30, is 5-4 with a 4.58 ERA in 19 appearances (17 starts) this season. He lasted just two innings Sunday against the San Diego Padres because of what was announced as forearm tightness. He allowed four runs on four hits.

In seven seasons, all with the Brewers, Houser is 28-33 with a 4.08 ERA in 125 appearances (93 starts).

Bukauskas, 26, has three major league appearances with the Seattle Mariners and Brewers this season. Bukauskas will provide bullpen depth after Houser's injury Sunday required the Brewers to use four relievers.

—Field Level Media