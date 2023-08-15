MLB

Brewers place RHP J.C. Mejia (shoulder) on IL

Aug 3, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher J.C. Mejia (36) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth inning at American Family Field.
Image: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The first-place Milwaukee Brewers placed right-hander J.C. Mejia on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and recalled right-hander Trevor Megill from Triple-A Nashville.

Mejia, whose IL move is retroactive to Monday, is 1-0 with a 5.56 ERA in nine relief appearances this season. In 28 career appearances (11 starts) over parts of three seasons for Cleveland (2021) and Milwaukee, the 26-year-old is 2-7 with an 8.32 ERA.

Megill, 29, was 1-0 with a 5.09 ERA in 16 relief appearances for the Brewers earlier this season and is 6-5 with a 5.84 ERA in 83 relief appearances over parts of three seasons for the Chicago Cubs (2021), Minnesota Twins (2022) and Brewers.

In another move Tuesday, the Brewers sent outfielder Jesse Winker on a rehab assignment to High-A Wisconsin. Winker, who has been on the IL since July 26 with back spasms, has one home run with 23 RBIs in 61 games for the Brewers this season.

—Field Level Media