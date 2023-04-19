Brewers push past Mariners in 11th inning

Willy Adames doubled, homered and drove in three runs, including the go-ahead tally in the 11th inning, as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the host Seattle Mariners 6-5 Tuesday night

Christian Yelich also homered for Milwaukee, which won its third game in a row.

Bryse Wilson (1-0) pitched two innings for the victory, getting Julio Rodriguez to ground out with the bases loaded for the final out. Justin Topa (0-1) took the loss.

The Brewers scored the winning run without a hit in the 11th. Yelich grounded out to first base, allowing automatic runner Joey Wiemer to advance to third. After a walk to William Contreras, Adames hit a slow roller, and shortstop Jose Caballero's only play was to first as Wiemer came home

Milwaukee's Victor Caratini led off the 10th with a grounder to first baseman Ty France, who tried to throw out automatic runner Garrett Mitchell at third. However, Mitchell was able to avoid the tag by Eugenio Suarez, a call confirmed by a video review. Mitchell scored the go-ahead run as Brice Turang grounded into a double play.

The Mariners tied it in the bottom of the 10th as automatic runner Kolten Wong took third on a wild pitch and scored on France's one-out sacrifice fly to center field

The Brewers scored in the first inning on Yelich's leadoff homer to left

Milwaukee extended the lead to 3-0 in the third. With one out, Owen Miller doubled to center and Yelich followed by grounding a run-scoring single to right. An out later, Adames doubled to left to plate Yelich.

The Mariners scored four in the bottom of the inning to take the lead

With one out, Rodriguez lined a single to left. France grounded a single to left and Suarez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Cal Raleigh hit a two-run double to right and Teoscar Hernandez lifted a sacrifice fly to center to tie the score.

After a walk to Jarred Kelenic, Tommy La Stella blooped a single to shallow left, just out of the reach of a diving Yelich, to make it 4-3.

The Brewers tied it in the sixth on Adames' solo shot to right-center

Neither starting pitcher factored into the decision.

Milwaukee's Colin Rea allowed four runs on five hits in five innings, with two walks and two strikeouts. Seattle's Logan Gilbert went six innings and also gave up four runs on five hits, though he didn't walk a batter while fanning eight.

--Field Level Media