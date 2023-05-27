The Milwaukee Brewers placed shortstop Willy Adames on the seven-day concussion list on Saturday, the morning after he was struck in the head by a line-drive while in the dugout

He spent Friday night in a Milwaukee hospital as a precaution.

The incident occurred in the second inning when Milwaukee's Brian Anderson ripped a foul ball that hit Adames, who was able to walk to the clubhouse. Manager Craig Counsell said after the game that tests done at the hospital showed no broken bones.

Anderson said Saturday he was concerned about Adames, calling it a "scary situation," but he was comforted that he got to speak with him in the hospital.

"I still haven't really processed it all the way through," he said. "I was able to talk to him a little bit last night and he seemed like he was doing well, and I think he was actually in better spirits than I was last night. You know, he kept telling me, he's like, 'Don't worry about me, don't worry about me.' But he's a tough guy and we're going to miss having him. ... I'm just hoping and praying for a quick recovery for Willy."

In other moves Saturday, the Brewers brought up infielder Andruw Monasterio and right-hander Jake Cousins from Triple-A Nashville, optioned left-hander Ethan Small to Nashville and designated left-hander Alex Claudio for assignment

The 27-year-old Adames, who has been voted the team MVP in two consecutive seasons since arriving from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade in May 2021, has a slash line of .205/.292/.384 in 51 games his season. He also has four steals in six attempts.

Monasterio, 25, has yet to make his major league debut. He hit .271 with four homers and 19 RBIs in 42 games at Nashville.

Cousins, 28, is 0-0 with a 3.24 ERA in seven relief appearances with the Brewers this season

Small, 26, appeared in one game with Brewers, giving up five runs on nine hits in three innings of relief Friday night against the San Francisco Giants

Claudio, 31, also appeared in just one game for Milwaukee, giving up two hits in 1/3 of an inning in a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on April 24.

--Field Level Media