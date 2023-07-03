Brewers rally from six-run deficit to stun Cubs

Willy Adames delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied from an early six-run deficit to beat the visiting Chicago Cubs 8-6 on Monday

Milwaukee trailed 6-3 before tying the game with two outs in the seventh inning on Jahmai Jones' bases-clearing, pinch-hit double off Anthony Kay. The line drive sailed over center fielder Cody Bellinger for Jones' first major league hit since 2021.

Joel Payamps (3-1) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win.

After Adames' single off Mark Leiter Jr. (1-2) gave Milwaukee its first lead of the game, the Brewers added an insurance run when Christian Yelich scored from third on Owen Miller's sacrifice fly

The Cubs threatened with two runners on and two outs in the ninth inning before Devin Williams struck out Dansby Swanson to secure Milwaukee's largest comeback victory of the season. The save was Williams' 18th of the season

Nick Madrigal and Tucker Barnhart drove in two runs apiece for Chicago, which has lost three straight and seven of its last eight games. Madrigal left the game in the fourth inning with right hamstring tightness.

The Cubs jumped on Milwaukee starter Julio Teheran for three runs on four hits in the second inning. Bellinger and Christopher Morel delivered back-to-back RBI hits, and Morel scored on Barnhart's one-out single

The Cubs tacked on three more runs with two outs in the third inning. Madrigal doubled in two runs and Barnhart followed with an RBI single

Teheran settled in after the rough start and allowed just one hit over his final three scoreless innings. He exited after giving up six runs on nine hits with one walk and seven strikeouts over six innings.

Milwaukee cut the deficit in half with three runs in the bottom half of the third inning against Drew Smyly. Brice Turang drew a one-out walk and scored on William Contreras' double to left field. Yelich delivered an RBI triple and scored on Adames' single.

Smyly was lifted after giving up three runs on four hits while throwing 73 pitches over 3 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five.

--Field Level Media