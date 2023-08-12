Brewers rally late for 3-2 win over White Sox

Brandon Woodruff pitched into the seventh inning and Tyrone Taylor keyed a go-ahead rally with a two-run double to lift the Milwaukee Brewers past the host Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Saturday

Milwaukee won for the third straight game while maintaining a 2 1/2-game lead atop the National League Central

White Sox rookie right-hander Jesse Scholtens baffled the Brewers for the first six innings before the visitors struck for three runs in the seventh

Mark Canha walked and Andruw Monasterio singled ahead of Taylor's game-tying, two-run double to left-center field. Taylor scored the go-ahead run on William Contreras' single against reliever Bryan Shaw two batters later

Woodruff (2-1) earned his first victory since April 7 behind 6 1/3 innings of two-run, four-hit ball, with one walk and five strikeouts. Saturday marked just his fourth start and second since the Brewers activated him from the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation

Chicago opened the scoring in the third inning. Gavin Sheets led off with a double, advanced to third base on an Oscar Colas single and scored on an Elvin Andrus groundout one batter later

Yoan Moncada connected for a solo home run in the White Sox sixth, delivering his fourth long ball of the season and first since June 8. Moncada and Sheets had two hits apiece

Scholtens pitched a career-high 6 1/3 innings, but his late struggles saddled him with the loss. Scholtens (1-5) scattered three runs and six hits, with three walks and five strikeouts

Monasterio went 2-for-4 to spark Milwaukee's seven-hit effort

Devin Williams worked around a leadoff single in the ninth to earn his 28th save in 31 chances. Three Milwaukee relievers combined to retire eight of the nine batters they faced

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. missed his second straight start as he recovers from a sprained pinky finger in his right hand. Robert Jr. sustained the injury during Wednesday's win against the New York Yankees

--Field Level Medi