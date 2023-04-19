Brewers rally late, hold off Mariners for 5-3 win

Rookie Brice Turang's two-run double in the seventh inning helped the Milwaukee Brewers rally for a 5-3 victory against the host Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon

The National League Central-leading Brewers swept the three-game interleague series, though there were some tense moments in the bottom of the ninth

Trailing 5-2, the Mariners threatened against Milwaukee reliever Peter Strzelecki

Ty France led off with a double to center field before Eugenio Suarez was hit by a pitch. Teoscar Hernandez lined a single to center to load the bases with no outs. After pinch-hitter Cal Raleigh struck out, Jarred Kelenic lined a run-scoring single to center.

Matt Bush was called in from the Brewers' bullpen and got Tommy La Stella to fly out to shallow right and Jose Caballero to pop out to third to earn his first save of the season

Milwaukee's Eric Lauer (3-1) allowed two runs on four hits in 7 2/3 innings to earn the victory. The left-hander walked one and struck out four.

Julio Rodriguez homered for Seattle, which wasted a solid start by Marco Gonzales. The lefty, who missed his previous start while on the paternity list, pitched six-plus innings and was charged with two runs on four hits. Gonzales walked one and tied a career-high with nine strikeouts.

The Brewers overcame a 2-0 deficit by scoring five times in the seventh

William Contreras led off by grounding a single to center field and former Mariner Jesse Winker lined a single to left, ending Gonzales' day.

Brian Anderson greeted reliever Matt Brash (1-2) with a single to shallow left, loading the bases. Luke Voit then lined a single to right to score the Brewers' first run. It appeared Brash might get out of the jam as Owen Miller flied out to shallow right and pinch-hitter Christian Yelich struck out

But Turang, whose father, Brian, played for the Mariners in 1993-94, doubled to left to bring home the tying and go-ahead runs. Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez grounded a two-run single to center to make it 5-2

The Mariners scored in the third as Caballero got his first major league hit, a one-out double down the left-field line. An out later, Rodriguez lined a two-run shot over the left-field wall

--Field Level Media