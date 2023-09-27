Brewers rally to top Cardinals

Tyrone Taylor doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee, which clinched the National League Central title Tuesday night, snapped a three-game losing streak.

Advertisement

Brian Anderson doubled to open the seventh off Jacob Barnes (0-1). Matthew Liberatore relieved and Anderson stole third. After William Contreras was intentionally walked with one out, Taylor lined a run-scoring double to center to make it 3-2.

The Cardinals loaded the bases in the eighth against Andrew Chafin, who relieved Joel Payamps to start the inning. Jordan Walker singled, Luken Baker walked and Lars Nootbaar reached on a one-out error, but Chafin got Ivan Herrera on an inning-ending double-play bouncer to first.

Advertisement Advertisement

Payamps (7-5) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Devin Williams survived a pair of two-out walks during a scoreless ninth for his 36th save in 40 opportunities.

Milwaukee, which stranded runners in scoring position in the second, third and fourth innings, tied it 2-2 with two runs in the sixth. Contreras doubled to open the inning and Taylor followed with an RBI double, continuing to third on a throwing error by leftfielder Richie Palacios. Taylor beat the throw home when Rowdy Tellez reached on a one-out fielder's choice bouncer to first.

Advertisement

The Cardinals loaded the bases with no outs in the second, but Brewers starter Wade Miley avoided a big inning, allowing just one run.

Nootbaar singled on a dribbler to short, Herrera singled to center, and Juniel Querecuto reached on a bunt to load the bases. Masyn Winn's one-out sacrifice fly accounted for the lone run.

Advertisement

St. Louis made it 2-0 in the sixth. Baker singled to open and Nootbaar drew a one-out walk. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch by Abner Uribe. After Herrera struck out, Uribe uncorked another wild pitch to score Baker from third.

Miley scattered six hits over five innings, allowing one run, with two strikeouts and a walk.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media