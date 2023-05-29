The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated infielder Luke Voit from the injured list and then designated him for assignment on Monday

Voit had been on the 10-day IL with a neck strain and hadn't played since May 13. He was batting .221 without a home run in 22 games this season, his first in Milwaukee.

The Brewers signed free agent first baseman Darin Ruf to take Voit's place on the active roster

Voit, 32, signed a minor league contract with the Brewers in the offseason, opted out of it and signed a major league deal with the club for $2 million. The Brewers are on the hook for the remainder of the contract

Voit is a career .253 hitter with 95 home runs, 68 of those coming in four seasons with the New York Yankees. In seven seasons with five different clubs, Voit has 276 RBIs in 508 games.

The Brewers also outrighted left-hander Alex Claudio to Triple-A Nashville after he cleared waivers

--Field Level Media