Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff undergoes surgery, could miss 2024

Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff underwent surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder on Friday and could miss the majority of the 2024 season.

Milwaukee announced the 30-year-old Woodruff had surgery in Texas and will be reevaluated before the start of spring training. It's possible Woodruff, who is entering the final year of team control on his contract, could miss the entire 2024 season.

He did not pitch in the National League Wild Card Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks while seeking a second opinion on what the team had described as a "capsular injury" to his pitching shoulder.

"We got a good clubhouse, and I want to be a part of that," Woodruff said in an emotional press conference before the postseason began. "That's the hard part."

Woodruff, a two-time All-Star, started 11 games in 2023 and has 115 career starts with Milwaukee since his debut in 2017.

He was 5-1 this season with a 2.28 ERA and owns an overall record of 46-26 in 130 career games.

—Field Level Media