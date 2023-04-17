Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (chest) exits game vs. Mariners

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes removed himself from Monday night's game against the host Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning with an apparent chest injury

After throwing his 85th pitch of the game and getting Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez to fly out, Burnes looked into the dugout and signaled for a trainer to come out. He was grabbing at his left pectoral and had a brief discussion with trainer Dave Yeager and Brewers manager Craig Counsell before exiting the game

Burnes allowed two runs on three hits through 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three. Fifty-two of his 85 pitches were strikes.

Fellow right-hander Peter Strzelecki took over on the mound for Milwaukee, which was leading 4-1 at the time of Burnes' departure.

Entering Monday, Burnes was 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA through three starts. The 2021 Cy Young Award winner and two-time All-Star was coming off a stellar performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Tuesday, when he gave up just three hits across eight scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

