Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (chest) exits game vs. Mariners

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 17, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes (39) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Apr 17, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes (39) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Image: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes removed himself from Monday night's game against the host Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning with an apparent chest injury

Watch
Stop dunking! Giannis' injury could've been prevented | Andy Reacts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How Joshua Malina landed his role on Sports Night | (Being friends with Aaron Sorkin didn't hurt)
Yesterday
Where is the money the NFL promised to Black-owned businesses? | The SEO Show
Wednesday 6:12PM

After throwing his 85th pitch of the game and getting Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez to fly out, Burnes looked into the dugout and signaled for a trainer to come out. He was grabbing at his left pectoral and had a brief discussion with trainer Dave Yeager and Brewers manager Craig Counsell before exiting the game

Advertisement

Burnes allowed two runs on three hits through 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three. Fifty-two of his 85 pitches were strikes.

Fellow right-hander Peter Strzelecki took over on the mound for Milwaukee, which was leading 4-1 at the time of Burnes' departure.

Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet
49% off
Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet

Luxury bidet
This bidet has all of the features: heated seat, adjustable nozzle, self-cleaning, and a nightlight.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Entering Monday, Burnes was 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA through three starts. The 2021 Cy Young Award winner and two-time All-Star was coming off a stellar performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Tuesday, when he gave up just three hits across eight scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

--Field Level Media