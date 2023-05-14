Brice Turang's three-run homer capped a seven-run third inning as the Milwaukee Brewers erased an early deficit for 9-6 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals on Sunday to complete the three-game sweep

The Brewers capitalized on three walks and two errors in the decisive third. Tyrone Taylor and Joey Wiemer opened with consecutive walks and hot-hitting Christian Yelich followed with an RBI single, plating Taylor and sending Wiemer to third

Advertisement

Yelich stole second, but the throw got past shortstop Maikel Garcia, sending Yelich to third and scoring Wiemer. Yelich continued home on a throwing error by center fielder Nate Eaton

Jesse Winker walked, Rowdy Tellez singled with one out, and Owen Miller followed with an RBI double to put the Brewers in front 5-4, chasing starter Jordan Lyles. With two outs, Turang drove a 2-2 pitch from Jose Cuas to center for his third homer

Mike Brosseau put Milwaukee up 9-4 in the seventh with a two-out pinch-hit home run, his fourth.

The Royals got solo homers in the ninth from Hunter Dozier, his second, and Bobby Witt Jr., his seventh, to make it 9-6

Advertisement

Eric Lauer (4-4), skipped in the rotation after three ineffective starts, got the victory in relief, allowing the two solo homers over the final 5 1/3 innings.

Lyles (0-7) was tagged for seven runs in 2 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and three walks.

Advertisement

Kansas City went up 3-1 in the second on a two-run double by Witt.

Kansas City added a run in the third on Dozier's bases-loaded sacrifice fly, but the Royals stranded runners on second and third

Advertisement

Salvador Perez staked the Royals to a 1-0 lead in the first with his ninth home run, extending Kansas City's streak of games with a homer to a season-high 13

Yelich, who homered twice in the Brewers 4-3 victory on Saturday, led off the bottom of the first with his seventh homer, lining an 0-1 pitch 433 feet to right

Advertisement

--Field Level Media