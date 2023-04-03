Brewers rookie Brice Turang hits grand slam in rout of Mets

Rookie Brice Turang had a grand slam for his first career home run and a healthy Freddy Peralta tossed six scoreless innings to lead Milwaukee to a 10-0 victory over the visiting New York Mets in the Brewers' home opener on Monday

Turang's slam capped a seven-run fifth-inning that put the Brewers in front 10-0 as Milwaukee won its third straight after a season-opening loss

Christian Yelich and Jesse Winker opened the fifth with back-to-back walks, chasing starter Carlos Carrasco. Tommy Hunter relieved and Willy Adames lined an RBI single off the glove of shortstop Francisco Lindor. Rowdy Tellez walked and William Contreras followed with an RBI groundout to make the score 5-0.

Garrett Mitchell walked to load the bases and Brian Anderson blooped an RBI single into shallow right. Turang then drove an 0-1 pitch 417 feet over the wall in right-center.

Turang has four hits and eight total bases plus three walks in his past eight plate appearances. He had two hits and two walks in a 9-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Peralta (1-0), limited to 78 innings last season due to shoulder issues, allowed just two singles, striking out seven and walking three in an 85-pitch outing.

Bryse Wilson followed with three scoreless innings for his first save.

Carrasco (0-1), a 15-game winner last season, allowed five runs on four hits in four innings, walking four and striking out four in his season debut.

The Mets, who open with seven road games, had won three of four in Miami

Anderson put Milwaukee up 3-0 in the fourth with a two-run homer, the Brewers first of the season, after a two-out single by Mitchell

Turang's speed led to a Brewers run in the third. Turang walked to open, stole second and came in on Winker's two-out, opposite-field single to left

--Field Level Media