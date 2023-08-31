Brewers sign 3B Josh Donaldson to minor league deal

The Milwaukee Brewers signed veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson to a minor league deal on Thursday.

Released by the Yankees on Tuesday, Donaldson will report to Triple-A Nashville.

Donaldson, 37, is eligible to join the Brewers' postseason roster because he signed before the calendar turned to September. Milwaukee holds a three-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

Donaldson has been out since July 15 with a right calf strain. He was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on July 20.

The three-time All-Star and 2015 American League MVP batted just .142 in 33 games this year, logging 10 home runs but just four singles and one double in his second season with the Yankees.

Donaldson is a career .262 hitter with 276 homers and 805 RBIs in 1,366 games over 13 seasons with six teams.

—Field Level Media