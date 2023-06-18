A four-run eighth inning powered the Milwaukee Brewers to a come-from-behind, 5-2 defeat of their National League Central counterpart Pittsburgh Pirates and completed a three-game home sweep on Sunday

Raimel Tapia -- whom Milwaukee signed early last week shortly after his release from Boston -- delivered his first RBI as a Brewer at a most opportune time. Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae made a spectacular catch, crashing into the wall on Tapia's blast into deep center field, but the at-bat was enough to send home Willy Adames for the go-ahead run.

Milwaukee tacked on another two runs in the inning when Luis Urias connected on a single that scored William Contreras and Owen Miller.

The Pirates finished a road trip against the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee 0-6

Pittsburgh's Dauri Moreta (3-2), who took the loss, was credited for three earned runs in the pivotal eighth inning. Moreta recorded only one out and walked a pair of Brewers. Angel Perdomo was credited for the other run in the eighth

Pittsburgh scored its only two runs in the third inning on a two-run homer by Bryan Reynolds, which sent home Bae.

The home run was one of only two hits Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta surrendered in six innings of work. Peralta struck out nine.

Hoby Milner, Trevor Megill and Devin Williams each pitched a scoreless relief inning for the Brewers. Megill (1-0) picked up the win, while Williams earned his 12th save of the season

In the eighth, Jesse Winker drew a lead-off walk and Andruw Monasterio pinch-ran for him. Adames connected on a hard-hit line drive that, had it landed fair, may have scored Monasterio from first. Monasterio had to wait until after Adames walked at the end of a nine-pitch at-bat and Rowdy Tellez flew out for his chance to score.

Contreras then singled to score Monasterio from second and tie the score at 2, while Adames advanced to third to set up Tapia's go-ahead sacrifice fly.

Pittsburgh starter Luis Ortiz pitched 4 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and allowed one run on Winker's fifth-inning single to score Christian Yelich.

Yelich and Contreras both went 2-for-3 on the day.

--Field Level Media