Christian Yelich hit two home runs and Joey Wiemer walked it off with a sacrifice fly as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the visiting Kansas City Royals on Saturday for the second consecutive night, 4-3

After Yelich tied the game in the sixth inning with his second home run, the game would go scoreless until the bottom of the ninth.

Brian Anderson led the inning off with a flare single to center. Owen Miller laced a one-out double to center to put the winning run at third before Wiemer drove Anderson home with a sac fly.

Kansas City gained the early advantage. After a MJ Melendez sacrifice fly in the first, Nick Pratto ripped an RBI double in the top of the second to put the Royals ahead 2-0

Yelich then tied the game in the bottom of the third with his first home run of the night and fifth of the season off the scoreboard in center.

In the fourth, the Royals nearly regained the lead with a Jackie Bradley Jr. home run, but Brewers center fielder Wiemer made a highlight catch right up against the wall in the deepest part of the outfield

Salvador Perez gave Kansas City the lead with a deep home run to left in the fifth, his eighth of the season. Perez went 2-for-4 and leadoff hitter Bobby Witt Jr. went 2-for-5 for KC.

Yelich would go on to match Perez in the following frame, tying the game at 3-3. The Brewers' All-Star was on deck when Wiemer ended the game in the ninth

Despite the loss, Royals starter Zack Greinke made history. The veteran right-hander became just the fifth pitcher in MLB history to strike out 1,000 different batters in his career

The Brewers can sweep the series against the Royals on Sunday behind Colin Rea

--Field Level Media