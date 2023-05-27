Brewers shortstop Willy Adames sustained no head fractures but was staying in a Milwaukee hospital overnight on Friday after he was struck in the head by a line drive in the dugout

In the second inning, Milwaukee's Brian Anderson ripped a foul ball that hit Adames, who was able to walk to the clubhouse. An evaluation at a hospital shortly thereafter showed no fractures, according to manager Craig Counsell.

Adames was staying in the hospital for further examination and likely would be discharged on Saturday. He will be placed on the injured list with a concussion, according to Counsell.

"He was alert and responsive as he left, and then we got pretty good news at the hospital, too," the manager said. "Obviously he's in pain. But I think overall not bad news considering how scary it was."

Adames, who has been voted the team MVP in two consecutive seasons since arriving from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade in May 2021, has a slash line of .205/.292/.384 in 51 games his season. He also has four steals in six attempts.

Adames hit 32 and 31 home runs in 2021 and 2022, respectively. He drove in 98 runs a season ago.

The Giants won the Friday game 15-1. Adames walked in his only plate appearance.

--Field Level Media