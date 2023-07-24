Brian Harman moves to No. 10 in OWGR after winning The Open

Though he hadn't won on the PGA Tour since 2017, Brian Harman entered last week ranked a respectable No. 26 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

That number skyrocketed to No. 10 in the world Monday after Harman won The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club by six shots on Sunday.

Coincidentally, Harman's move bumped Wyndham Clark out of the top 10, from No. 10 to No. 11. Clark won his first major title just last month at the U.S. Open to soar in the rankings.

Harman, 36, earned a healthy move up the United States Ryder Cup team rankings, as well. He jumped 17 spots to No. 3 in qualifying points. The top six players in qualifying points on Aug. 20 will automatically make the team.

The lefty from Georgia passed the likes of Jordan Spieth (No. 12), LIV golfer Brooks Koepka (No. 14) and Tony Finau (No. 19) in the OWGR.

The top six players remained the same after The Open: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, Jon Rahm of Spain, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland of Norway and Xander Schauffele.

Max Homa, who earned his first top-10 finish at a major by tying for 10th at The Open, passed Australia's Cameron Smith for No. 7 in the OWGR. Following Smith were England's Matt Fitzpatrick and Harman to round out the top 10.

South Korea's Tom Kim jumped seven spots to No. 17 after earning his best major finish to date, a T2. Australia's Jason Day, a former World No. 1, also tied for second at Royal Liverpool and moved up six spots to No. 21.

--Field Level Media