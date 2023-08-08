PGA

Brian Harman suspended in disbelief over Open win as playoffs begin

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Brian Harman watches his tee shot during the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind.
Brian Harman watches his tee shot during the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind.
Image: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Harman's feet are on the ground in Memphis, where the FedEx Playoffs start Thursday, but his heart and mind are still wrapped around the Open Championship.

Watch
'I was already a success story' says Michael Oher
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Surf Girls Hawai'i star says she has something called 'duck syndrome'
August 7, 2023
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
August 3, 2023

"I will say, life is better as a major champion," Harman said Tuesday, two days before he and the other top 70 in the playoff standings begin pursuit of the $19 million first-place prize.

Advertisement

Harman, 36, picked a grand re-entry point to the winner's circle. He hadn't won since 2017 when he grabbed the Claret Jug with two hands and ran away from the field at the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club by six shots.

The victory pushed Harman into the OWGR top 10 and into position to slide into the United States Ryder Cup roster with a strong playoff push the next two weeks. The top six players in qualifying points on Aug. 20 automatically will make the team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"It's been a wild ride," Harman said. "I've kept the Claret Jug right on the kitchen counter. My wife has asked me to move it several times. It's like, 'That's a hard no. It's going to stay right here.' I've caught myself walking by it, looking at it like, 'Damn man. I still can't believe it happened.' ... It was a very wild experience."

Harman said he talked Monday with Scottie Scheffler about how he has dealt with the professional high — and attention — of major success and all that follows.

"I've always enjoyed when I'm on the road by myself just going to a hole-in-the-wall place and getting dinner. It's probably going to be a minute before I get to enjoy that again," Harman said.

Harman could have a chance to enjoy TPC Southwind in Memphis this week, his first start since the Open. He finished third in 2022, shooting 66 in the first and second rounds.

Advertisement

"Luckily I haven't done a lot of golf the last couple of weeks. My expectations are pretty low," Harman said. "But I'm excited to get back to work. Obviously last time out, had a great outing. I love this place. I love Memphis.

"I'm 36, I'm pretty set in my ways. I don't see things changing much."

—Field Level Media