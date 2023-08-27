Broncos finish preseason with 41-0 rout of Rams

Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci combined for 353 passing yards and two touchdowns as the Denver Broncos throttled the visiting Los Angeles Rams 41-0 on Saturday.

Jaleel McLaughlin, Tony Jones Jr. and Tyler Badie each rushed for 1-yard touchdowns, while Albert Okwuegbunam caught seven passes for 109 yards, including an 8-yard TD toss from Stidham.

DiNucci closed out the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hammond, capping a 10-play, 83-yard drive.

While the Broncos offense totaled 494 yards, the defense limited the Rams to just 88 passing yards and 159 total yards while notching a pair of interceptions and two sacks.

—Field Level Media