NFL

Broncos, John Elway split amicably

By
Field Level Media
Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos president of football operations John Elway before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos legend John Elway is no longer employed by the Denver franchise as his consulting contract ended and will not be renewed

Elway confirmed his departure to 9News in Denver, saying the new ownership of the team puts the Broncos "in good hands." His contract as a consultant expired on the first day of the NFL league year, March 15

Elway, 62, said the decision was made after a meeting with new co-owner Greg Penner, who called Elway the "ultimate Bronco."

From 2011-21, Elway ran the Broncos' front office as general manager and executive vice president of football operations. The Broncos hired George Paton as general manager in 2021 and Elway transitioned to a consultant role

"I've enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a long, long time," Elway told 9News. "I told Greg I'd be happy to be a resource for him and help in any way that I can. I just wanted the flexibility. They're in great hands. I still plan on being around to watch and be a resource for Greg or George, if I can.

The move closes a storied chapter for Elway and the Broncos. He won three Super Bowls with the franchise -- two as a quarterback and another as a GM -- and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

--Field Level Media