Broncos RB Javonte Williams (ACL) plans to be ready for camp

Coming off a torn ACL last season, Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams feels ready to be cleared for the start of training camp, he said Sunday

Williams spoke with reporters Sunday at a football camp in Colorado that he co-hosted with teammate Pat Surtain II, and was asked whether he'd be healthy enough for the opening of camp on July 25.

"I mean, that's the plan," Williams said. "I feel like I'm ready to go."

The Broncos' second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Williams had a strong rookie showing with 203 carries for 903 yards and four touchdowns, plus three receiving scores. But he suffered the ACL tear in Week 4 of last season against the Las Vegas Raiders, ending his sophomore campaign

He had 47 attempts for 204 yards and no touchdowns when he went down.

As for what's left in Williams' recovery process, the 23-year-old said it's up to "how the Broncos feel about it ... Just seeing how I feel, moving, just trying to get my speed back to normal, things like that.

The Broncos are moving forward with Williams as their No. 1 option at running back and signed Samaje Perine from the Cincinnati Bengals over the offseason to back him up

