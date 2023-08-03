Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Broncos RB Javonte Williams to play in preseason

By
Field Level Media
Oct 2, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) is brought down by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton saw enough in two days of padded practice to commit to playing running back Javonte Williams in preseason games

Payton said the lead running back in Denver would play at least by the second game of the preseason after dominant stretches of practice the past two days

Williams is returning from a season-ending ACL tear, but the final hurdle for him came in this week's contact practices

"He'll get reps. It may be we wait until Week 2 (of the preseason). But I like how he's progressed," Payton said

Williams had 47 carries and 16 receptions in four games when his season ended Oct. 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He has 250 career carries in his two seasons for 1,107 yards and four touchdowns

Payton also confirmed linebacker Jonas Griffith tore his ACL during special teams drills earlier this week in a "fluke" play. He was placed on injured reserve. To fill the roster spot, the Broncos signed linebacker Austin Ajiake

--Field Level Medi